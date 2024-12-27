Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract to create cap space, flexibility, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have again restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s massive contract to create salary-cap space and give them future flexibility, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson has been limited to just 19 games in three seasons because of an NFL suspension and injuries with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022.

The restructuring allows the team to spread out the salary-cap hit after the 2026 season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not disclose contract specifics.

The 29-year-old Watson has two years remaining on his contract with an average of $46 million a year. The move to restructure his deal will not preclude the Browns from adding talent at the quarterback position in 2025, the person said.

Watson played in only seven games this season before suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. He’s 9-10 as a starter with Cleveland.

The Browns (3-12) have been a major disappointment this season after making it to the playoffs a year ago behind Joe Flacco, who was signed as a free agent after Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Watson had surgery in October and is expected to make a full recovery. While the team hasn’t disclosed its plans at quarterback, it’s assumed Watson will be in the mix to be the starter next season.

It’s also possible the Browns will draft a quarterback in the first round. The team hasn’t had a first-round pick the past three years after trading three to the Houston Texans to acquire Watson, who was once considered one of the league’s elite QBs.

