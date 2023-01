Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There was a busted link at the Linc.

The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was briefly stopped in the opening quarter Saturday night because of a broken first down chain. The NFL still uses chains connected to two signal poles to measure the distance to a first down.

With the Giants driving midway through the quarter, the game was delayed because of an “administrative stoppage.”

The chain was quickly replaced and the game resumed with the Eagles ahead 7-0.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates his touchdown catch as teammate Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks on during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum Previous Next

