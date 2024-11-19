Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin is week-to-week with a leg injury amid chase for NHL career goals record

Alex Ovechkin is considered week-to-week after injuring his lower left leg in the Washington Capitals’ most recent game at Utah.

The Capitals said Tuesday that Ovechkin would be evaluated further by doctors when they return home from their road trip.

The injury from a shin-on-shin collision with Jack McBain slows down Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.

Ovechkin scored twice before leaving the game in Salt Lake City on Monday night to give him a league-best 15 goals in 18 games this season. He’s at 868 — 27 goals away from passing Gretzky.

