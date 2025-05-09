Carolina, Washington meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Capitals (51-22-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -191, Capitals +158; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 3-1.

Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 23-5-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 26-10-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Washington has gone 51-22-9 overall with an 18-9-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a 53-3-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 44 goals and 29 assists for the Capitals. Connor McMichael has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

