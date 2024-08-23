Chiefs make Creed Humphrey NFL’s highest-paid center with 4-year, $72 million deal, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Creed Humphrey have agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension that makes him the highest-paid center in NFL history, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract had yet to be signed, said Humphrey will be guaranteed $50 million. Those numbers outpace both the total value of the five-year, $60 million deal the Saints signed with Erik McCoy and the $42 million in guarantees that Frank Ragnow got on his four-year, $54 million contract with the Lions.

Humphrey was picked by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 draft and instantly moved into the starting lineup, where he not only solidified the interior of a rebuilt offensive line but developed a fast rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He also has proven to be dependable, starting all 51 regular-season games over the past three seasons. The last two have ended with Humphrey earning trips to the Pro Bowl, which he skipped while helping the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Chiefs were staring at the prospect of three key contributors from their 2021 draft class hitting free agency in Humphrey, fellow second-round pick Nick Bolton and sixth-round pick Trey Smith. They have expressed interest in signing Bolton, one of the league’s underrated linebackers, to a long-term deal, but keeping all three could be difficult given their salary cap space.

Humphrey and most of the Chiefs’ starters were sitting out Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Bears. They open the regular season against the Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC championship game.

