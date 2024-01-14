Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has helmet shattered during playoff game vs. Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night’s frigid AFC wild-card playoff game.

With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes’ helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic missing from just above his left eye after the clash of helmets on a 13-yard scramble deep in Dolphins territory.

Rarely do helmets fail in such a manner. But then again, rarely is it below zero at kickoff of a football game.

Mahomes ran two more plays before officials made him get a backup helmet from the sideline. He threw another incomplete pass and Kansas City kicked a field goal on fourth down to take a 19-7 lead, and Mahomes spent the ensuing Miami possession fiddling with the replacement helmet on the sideline in an effort to make it comfortable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.