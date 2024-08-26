Chiefs sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to provide veteran depth ahead of roster cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs signed wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Monday, reuniting with a veteran wide receiver who helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl two years ago just one day before all NFL teams must reach the 53-player roster limit.

Smith-Schuster was back in his familiar No. 9 jersey for practice as temperatures in Kansas City approached triple digits.

Smith-Schuster was released from the Patriots earlier this month, one year into his three-year, $25 million contract. He played one season in Kansas City in 2022, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. It ended with a trip to the Super Bowl, where Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 53 yards in a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

“(Linebacker) Nick Bolton was saying he was getting treatment on the table today and said, ‘That voice is familiar,’ and looked up and he was like, ‘What’s up brother!’” Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill said of Smith-Schuster. “I hear he’s a great player. He and Pat (Mahomes) have great chemistry. He’ll be a key addition for us.”

The Chiefs had one of the least-productive wide receiver groups in the NFL last season, when they beat the 49ers for their second straight title. They tried to rectify it by signing Marquise Brown in free agency and drafting Xavier Worthy in the first round, but Brown’s availability for the start of the season is in question after he dislocated his shoulder in the preseason.

The Chiefs open the regular season against the Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC championship game.

They still have Rashee Rice, a breakout star a year ago, but he’s been dealing with legal problems in Texas. At this point, it does not appear an NFL suspension will occur before the season, but it could be handed down eventually.

Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman also are likely to make the team when rosters are trimmed Tuesday, but that leaves a seventh wide receiver spot available. Kadarius Toney has dealt with penalties, mental mistakes and dropped passes in his time in Kansas City, while Justyn Ross has been unable to seize the job when given chances in the preseason.

Smith-Schuster would provide another veteran presence in an otherwise young wide receiver room. He’s caught 430 passes for 5,048 yards and 30 touchdowns during seven seasons in the league, the first five of them spent with Pittsburgh.

The 27-year-old’s best season was 2018, when he made the Pro Bowl with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven scores.

NOTES: DT Chris Jones (shoulder), OT Wanya Morris (knee) and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (personal) were back at practice on Monday. Brown and CB Josh Williams (hamstring) did not participate, while RB Louis Rees-Zammit left early with a back issue and TE Irv Smith Jr. and RG Trey Smith left early because of the heat.

