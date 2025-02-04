Cooper Kupp says the Rams intend to trade him. He’s disappointed to end his 8 years with the team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Cooper Kupp says the Los Angeles Rams are attempting to trade him after eight seasons with the club, and he doesn’t like the move.

The Super Bowl 56 MVP made the announcement on social media Tuesday, saying the Rams told him they “will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships.”

The 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year essentially bade farewell to the city where he has spent his entire career.

“I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp wrote. “Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.”

Kupp’s future with the Rams was an obvious question mark because he is signed for the next two seasons as part of the three-year, $80.1 million contract extension he received after having one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history in 2021-22. He would have taken up nearly $30 million in cap space next season, but the Rams could save about two-thirds of that by releasing him.

The Rams took calls on Kupp’s availability in October after they started the season 1-4, but they elected to keep him. Los Angeles’ front office is not sentimental about its stars: General manager Les Snead traded or released Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Robert Woods in recent years before their own massive contract extensions had even kicked in.

Kupp has been a prolific receiver whenever healthy during his eight seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the third round a few months after hiring Sean McVay as their head coach.

Kupp has been a centerpiece of McVay’s offensive game plans throughout his career, catching 634 passes for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns.

“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us,” Kupp wrote.

Kupp won the triple crown of receiving three seasons ago by leading the league in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and TD catches (16). In the playoffs, he capped another dominant stretch by winning the Super Bowl MVP award and scoring the eventual winning touchdown late in Los Angeles’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Kupp’s production tailed off in the past three seasons, and he had a rough finish this season after he missed four early games with an ankle injury. He struggled to get the ball down the stretch for the Rams, making just 12 catches for 162 yards in the final five games of the regular season during the least productive stretch of his career.

He then had six catches for 90 yards and no TDs in two playoff games for the Rams.

Puka Nacua has emerged as an elite NFL receiver in the past two seasons under Kupp’s tutelage and leadership. Nacua will now be the unquestioned top target for McVay — and for whoever is the Rams’ quarterback next season.

“So I thought it was just the NBA trade season,” Nacua wrote on social media.

Matthew Stafford said last month that he would take time to decide whether to return for a 17th NFL season. The veteran has a strong friendship with both Kupp and Nacua.

Kupp will be 32 years old next season. He had three consecutive seasons with more than 90 catches leading up to his landmark 2021-22 campaign, but he hasn’t made more than 75 catches in a season since then.

