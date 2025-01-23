Cornerback Mike Sainristil is the other standout rookie fueling the Commanders’ long playoff run

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels is the Washington Commanders rookie everyone is talking about in the playoffs, and with good reason.

However, he is not the only member of their 2024 draft class responsible for going on this run.

Second-round pick Mike Sainristil has become a game-changer at cornerback, most recently making two interceptions in the divisional round victory at Detroit. Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are his next major challenge in the NFC championship game at Philadelphia on Sunday, a step from reaching the Super Bowl a year after helping Michigan win the national title.

“It’s good to be a part of, for sure,” said Sainristil, a native of Haiti whose first name is pronounced with two syllables like Mikey. “What we did in college, it was great. I’m glad I was able to leave on that note. Currently being in this position, I’m definitely not going to take it for granted because through experience of other guys on the team, just what they’ve talked about in terms of what it feels like to be on the other side. That’s definitely something I don’t ever want to experience.”

Taking Sainristil with the 50th pick in the draft, general manager Adam Peters said the front office’s sights were set on getting a converted receiver who could be a great nickel cornerback in the NFL.

Sainristil had only played defensive back for two years after being asked to switch by coach Jim Harbaugh, and he picked off six passes as a senior, including the game-sealing interception to beat Washington in the College Football Playoff final.

Perhaps more impressively, Sainristil has been moved from the inside nickel position to outside as a lead cornerback, even after the Commanders acquired Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline. That adjustment has suited him well.

“It doesn’t matter to me: I’ll go wherever they need me to go,” Sainristil said Wednesday. “Every single week, the game becomes slower and slower. Just being able to take the coaching that I’m getting, learn techniques and just being able to understand what my assignment is within a concept allows me to be able to go out there and just hone in on what I’m supposed to do.”

When Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans was winning the matchup against Lattimore in the wild-card round, the coaching staff put Sainristil in on the perennial 1,000-yard wideout after halftime. Evans, who had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown through three quarters, had just one for 8 in the fourth and the Commanders came back to win 23-20.

Last weekend, Sainristil intercepted Lions quarterback Jared Goff, then receiver Jameson Williams to play his part in Washington reaching the conference championship for the first time in 33 years. At 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, he’s a difference-maker well above his size.

“He’s a star, man,” veteran safety Jeremy Chinn said. “He plays bigger than he is. He’s aggressive. He has great vision, great eyes and he trusts his instincts. He trusts what he sees, and he makes plays.”

The balance between making game-altering plays and the correct, fundamental, solid ones has been part of Sainristil’s continued improvement. Aware of situations at 24, he understands when to take risks or play it safe.

“Over the course of a game, there’s probably three to five plays that are for sure going to look like what you saw on film, so when those plays come about, don’t be scared to go make it,” Sainristil said. “The rest of a football game is just you being a player, you reacting to what you see. But when you have those green-light plays, those are the ones that you’ve got to make.”

Coach Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and assistants trust Sainristil to know when to jump for an interception or a pass breakup because of his knowledge base from previously playing on offense combined with the practice and film study time put in to adjust to a full-time role at cornerback.

“Instincts are a really big part of it,” Quinn said. “It’s the football smarts that go into it, as well. He doesn’t usually get fooled on something twice. And so it’s instincts, but also there’s like a high-level football IQ there that’s constantly at work.”

Off the field, Sainristil hasn’t been afraid to leave his shell. When Michigan beat Ohio State this past fall, he had his college jersey ready for Buckeyes product Terry McLaurin to pose with, smiling gleefully nearby.

And when Daniels celebrated his birthday Dec. 18, Sainristil delivered the cake with a candle in the shape of the quarterback’s jersey No. 5 and sang to him: “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday, QB1! Happy birthday, best rookie in America, happy birthday, Jayden Daniels!” The two have grown close since last spring when they got to know each other beginning at rookie camp.

“We were around each other so much,” Daniels said. “Now it’s just like it’s a brother to me. We talk about everything: football, life and everything, ‘How’s the family doing?’ and stuff like that. It’s just bigger than ball.”

Sainristil has been a big part of the team’s success, leading all rookies around the league with 14 pass breakups and ranking second with 90 tackles. In most places, that would have put him in a brighter spotlight.

Instead, he has flown under the radar thanks in part to Daniels’ overshadowing presence.

“He deserves everything that he’s getting right now,” Sainristil said. “I’m glad that I’m on the same team as him, I can tell you that much. It feels good to be going through this with him. Even all the other rookies in our class, everyone that they brought in, we have a tight bond. We all support each other, we all root for each other and I think that’s the type of things they were looking for when they did draft us.”

