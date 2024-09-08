Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record contract that is the first at $60 million per year

Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland.

The star quarterback and the Cowboys agreed on a $240 million, four-year contract, the first in NFL history to average $60 per season, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The runner-up in NFL MVP voting was entering the final year of a $160 million, four-year contract that was a franchise record before this deal. It includes $231 million guaranteed, the person said, $1 million more than the fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns two years ago.

Prescott has led the Cowboys to the playoffs the past three seasons and five times in his first eight years. But Dallas is looking for a postseason breakthrough that hasn’t happened since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles to cap the 1995 season.

The 31-year-old said repeatedly he wanted to stay with Dallas and be the QB to get the club past the divisional round for the first time in 29 years. Prescott now will get that chance.

