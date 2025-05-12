Dallas hosts Winnipeg with 2-1 series lead

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -146, Jets +122; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-2.

Dallas is 50-26-6 overall with a 21-12-3 record in Central Division games. The Stars have an 18-7-4 record in one-goal games.

Winnipeg is 56-22-4 overall with a 24-12-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets are 19-5-3 in games decided by a single goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 32 goals with 56 assists for the Stars. Thomas Harley has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 41 goals and 56 assists for the Jets. Adam Lowry has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.7 penalties and 20.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

