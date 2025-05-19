Eagles give coach Nick Sirianni contract extension following Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni already won a Super Bowl this year. The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded Sirianni on Monday with a multi-year contract extension to pair with that championship ring.

Sirianni has navigated the Eagles through some personal slings — everything from his supposed frosty relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts to his dubious sideline interactions with fans — to lead the franchise to four playoff appearances in four seasons and two trips to the Super Bowl. Sirianni led the Eagles to the title in this past season’s Super Bowl when they routed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans.

“As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success,” Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. “Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Terms of the contract announced Monday were not revealed. Sirianni had one year left on his existing five-year contract he signed when he was hired ahead of the 2021 season.

Sirianni is 48-20 in the regular season with the Eagles. He also led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles rebounded from a 2-2 start to finish the 2024 season on a 16-1 run, counting three playoff wins.

Sirianni, who turns 44 next month, is the first coach in NFL history to earn four playoff appearances, two conference titles and a Super Bowl within his first four seasons as head coach.

Lurie hinted at the NFL owners’ meetings in early April that a new deal for Sirianni was on deck this offseason.

“Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies,” Lurie said. “Whether it’s connection, intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times. These are all the things that we embody, appreciate and are a big contributor to the culture we have. So everything that I had hoped for early on, identifying Nick as the next head coach has come to pass and great to work with and he has a growth mindset, he’ll get better.”

Sirianni succeeded Doug Pederson in January 2021 following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after Pederson and backup QB Nick Foles led the team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for the previous three seasons.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs.

Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17.

Lurie and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stuck with Sirianni following the team’s collapse in the 2023 season. The Eagles started 10-1 and had a second straight Super Bowl in sight. The Eagles instead limped to a 1-5 regular-season finish before they suffered a wild-card loss to Tampa Bay.

The Eagles hired new offensive and defensive coordinators for 2024 but retained their faith in Sirianni.

They were rewarded with a Super Bowl win and a championship parade down Broad Street.

