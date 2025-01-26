Eagles reach fifth Super Bowl and second in 3 seasons, will face Bills or Chiefs

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are running back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and fifth time in franchise history.

Barkley had another 60-yard touchdown run plus two other rushing scores, and Jalen Hurts also rushed for three TDs to help the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Philadelphia will play either the Bills or Chiefs on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. If Kansas City prevails in the AFC championship game, it’ll be a Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles two years ago in Arizona.

Kansas City is seeking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Buffalo hasn’t reached the Super Bowl since losing four straight following the 1990-93 seasons.

Barkley finished with 118 yards rushing, including his third TD from 60 yards or more in two weeks. No other player has three TDs of at least 60 yards in a playoff career.

“I always dreamed about it but the dream wasn’t about just getting there, it was to win it,” Barkley said of the Super Bowl.

Playing with an injured knee, Hurts threw for 246 yards and one touchdown to go with his three rushing scores.

“How about our quarterback,” coach Nick Sirianni shouted from the stage after the presentation of the George Halas Trophy. “He’s a stud. I knew he would play that way. I knew it. Don’t doubt him. All he does is win.”

The 55 points Philadelphia scored are the most by any team in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger.

The Eagles (17-3) are aiming for their second Super Bowl title in five tries. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led them to a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots seven years ago. Foles presented owner Jeffrey Lurie with the Halas trophy.

“We’re there to win it,” Lurie said about going back to the Super Bowl.

The Commanders (14-6) had three fumbles that led to 21 points and were too much even for Jayden Daniels to overcome. Following an impressive season, the rookie quarterback who led several comeback wins fell short in Washington’s first conference championship game in 33 years.

