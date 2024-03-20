Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough has been accused of choking his neighbor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals front-office executive Terry McDonough has been accused of choking a neighbor and has an April 11 court date to answer simple assault charges.

According to Mecklenburg County court documents, a neighbor reported that McDonough chest-bumped him and then put his hands around his neck and tried to choke him, while shouting obscenities and derogatory terms, on March 12.

A criminal affidavit filed by the alleged victim says McDonough was upset about some tractor equipment damaging his lawn. The man added that McDonough “has a history of volatile behavior and also (was) publicized in national news related to a case he has with the Arizona Cardinals. He tried to strangle me unprovoked and both me and my family do not feel safe.”

Attempts by The Associated Press to call and text message McDonough were unsuccessful.

McDonough filed an arbitration claim against the Cardinals last April accusing owner Michael Bidwill of cheating. McDonough claims he was eventually demoted after he objected to a scheme that would involve the use of “burner phones” to circumvent the 2018 suspension of then-GM Steve Keim, who had been arrested for DUI.

Bidwill denied the Cardinals are liable for any claims McDonough made against the team in a demand for arbitration, saying his “erratic behavior eventually damaged his career.” The team cited several instances of what it says was McDonough’s volatile behavior, including a text exchange in which he apologizes to Bidwill for a confrontation.

McDonough worked 10 seasons for the Cardinals’ front office, including several years as vice president of player personnel.

