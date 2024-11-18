Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito against the Bucs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones’ tenure as the New York Giants starting quarterback is over.

The Giants benched the struggling 27-year-old on Monday and coach Brian Daboll plans to start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to end a five-game losing streak.

Not only was Jones benched, Daboll said he will be the No. 3 quarterback for the final seven games, while fellow veteran Drew Lock remains the backup.

“Obviously not playing the way any of us want to play, and that on all of us,” Daboll said. “But felt like this was a decision that we needed to make here to try to spark things, change things up and we went with Tommy again.”

Daboll said he spoke with the quarterbacks Monday but he would not disclose what was said although he said Jones wanted to remain the starter. Daboll refused to comment on his talks with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) in action after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sept. 15, 2024 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Kucin Jr.

They will have decisions to make as the Giants (2-8) appear headed for a second straight losing season.

Obviously one will be Jones’ future — he has two years and $80 million left on his contract — along with that of Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who also was hired in 2022.

By not playing Jones the rest of the season, the Giants are trying to avoid an injury. If he were hurt and unable to play at the start of next season, it would trigger a $23 million guarantee on his contract.

Daboll said Jones, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, will stay with the team the rest of the season.

Derek Carr left the Las Vegas Raiders late last season after he was benched for the final two games.

“We had a talk right before the meeting today,” Daboll said referring to Jones. “Never easy. Got a lot of respect for for how he goes about his business, for how Drew does for how he does. Those aren’t easy conversations,”

Daboll had hinted there might be a change after the Giants headed into their bye week following an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) in Germany on Nov. 10. The coaching staff reviewed film during the week, discussed the situation and decided to change things.

Daboll said other players might get more playing time in a late evaluation.

Jones has eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is 3-13 in his past 16 starts and New York ranks last in the league in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game.

Jones got a four-year, $160 million contract after leading the Giants to a surprising playoff appearance in Daboll’s first season in 2022. He saw limited action last season because of a neck injury and later an ACL tear. He played behind a poor offensive line in 2023 and has been inconsistent this season.

Hired after developing Josh Allen in Buffalo, Daboll never could get Jones back to his 2022 form. That season, Jones had 15 touchdown passes, seven rushing TDs, five interceptions and hit 67% of his passes. In his career, Jones has 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

“It’s just not on Daniel you know that’s on me, that’s on an entire offensive performance,” Daboll said. “So again making this decision to try to spark it to give Tommy an opportunity again, he did some nice things when he was in there and he played as a rookie. And I know he’s he’s eager for the opportunity.”

DeVito had been listed as the third quarterback every game this season but jumped ahead of Lock, largely because the New Jersey product nicknamed “Tommy Cutlets” was 3-3 as a rookie free agent starter out of Illinois after Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were hurt last season.

Daboll said DeVito has had more than 700 snaps in the preseason and as a starter last year. He added he has practiced well this season and has a greater knowledge of the offense in his second season.

“We’ll do everything to get him ready, Daboll said.

The Giants are in line to have a high draft pick and likely will take a quarterback. The 2025 draft is not considered rich in quarterbacks.

