Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

The Grizzlies said Morant is suspended from all team activities, “pending league review.”

The latest video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. It is unclear where or when the video was filmed.

Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

That suspension cost Morant about $669,000 in salary.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement in March. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”

