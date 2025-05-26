Haliburton and the Pacers host New York with 2-1 series lead

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 221

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 106-100 on Monday, led by 24 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20.

The Pacers are 29-22 against conference opponents. Indiana is 6-2 in one-possession games.

The Knicks are 34-18 in conference play. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.4.

The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 115.1 the Pacers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.9 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.