Homes of Chiefs’ quarterback Mahomes and tight end Kelce were broken into last month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The homes of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, law enforcement reports show.

“Obviously it’s frustrating, disappointing,” Mahomes said before practice on Wednesday.

The break-ins, which were first reported by TMZ, happened just before and the day of the Chiefs’ 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, as Kelce’s superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watched from the stands. No injuries were reported in either case.

One day before the Monday night game, law enforcement was called to a home matching Mahomes’ address in a private gated resort-like community in northwestern Cass County, just to the south of the city’s metropolitan area.

Mahomes said he couldn’t provide many details because the investigation is ongoing. He described it as “something you don’t want to happen to anybody and obviously yourself.”

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chews his mouth guard during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann

His name isn’t listed on the sheriff’s office report, which The Associated Press obtained. The single-page document shows another person called just after midnight on Oct. 6 to report what was classified as a burglary. It didn’t describe any missing items.

Ronnie Lozano, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, wrote in an email that the investigation is active and declined to answer other questions, including whether there had been any arrests. The prosecutor for the county didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, as the Chiefs played the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium, a home matching the address of Kelce’s was broken into in the affluent suburb of Leawood, just over the state line in Kansas. The crime wasn’t reported until early the next morning, an offense report obtained from police by the AP shows.

Kelce’s name isn’t listed in the report, which said losses included $20,000 in cash and damage to a rear door. The 16,000-square-foot (1,440 square meter) home includes a wine cellar, backyard pool and six-car garage.

“The Leawood Police Department does not comment about specific victims of crimes except in the case of fatality crashes or homicides,” police Capt. Jason Ahring said in an email.

Melody Webb, a spokeswoman for the area’s Johnson County prosecutor’s office, said in an email that the office had no comment.

____

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

