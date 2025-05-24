Indiana takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against New York

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last matchup 114-109 on Saturday, led by 39 points from Pascal Siakam. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36.

The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 22-15 against opponents over .500.

The Knicks are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 19-23 record against teams over .500.

The Pacers’ 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 19.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 29.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.