Indiana visits New York with 1-0 series lead

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 227

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last meeting 138-135 in overtime on Thursday, led by 31 points from Tyrese Haliburton. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 43.

The Knicks are 34-18 against conference opponents. New York is ninth in the NBA averaging 115.8 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Pacers are 29-22 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.4 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 115.1 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 28.8 points and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 119.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

