Jalen Brunson agrees to a four-year, $156.5 million extension with Knicks, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth about $156.5 million with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.

Brunson could have earned a much bigger deal by waiting a year, but chose the extension on the first day it was available to him in a move that provides a financial benefit to a Knicks team that the point guard has led to the second round of the playoffs in both seasons in New York.

The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN, with Brunson’s agent telling the organization his client chose the extension over a five-year, $269 million contract he could have received as a free agent in 2025.

Brunson comes off one of the best seasons in franchise history, averaging 28.7 points and finishing fifth in the voting for the NBA’s MVP award.

