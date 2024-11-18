James Harden breaks tie with Ray Allen, moves to No. 2 on NBA’s career 3-point list

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden now stands alone at No. 2 in 3-pointers.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard connected on the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career Sunday night and broke a tie with Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s list.

“It’s an unbelievable accomplishment and just a testament to the work that I’ve been putting in,” Harden said. “As I get older and chip away at an unbelievable career, you start to accomplish things like that and I don’t ever want to take it for granted.”

Harden’s history-making shot came from the right wing with 6:09 left in the first quarter in a 116-105 victory over the Utah Jazz. The only player ahead of Harden on the list is Golden State’s Stephen Curry at 3,782.

Curry and the Warriors are in Southern California to face the Clippers on Monday.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, shoots as Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill

“I’m one of the most confident guys we have in this league, but no, I probably won’t catch Steph, and I don’t think anybody will, honestly,” Harden said.

Harden was 2 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Allen needed 1,300 games to make his 2,973 3-pointers. Harden passed him in 1,086 games.

“Both of those guys,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said last week, “are extraordinary shooters.”

Harden is one of three players in NBA history to have 300 3-pointers in a season. He made 378 in 2018-19; the other players on that list are Curry (who has done it five times, including an NBA-record 402 in 2015-16) and Klay Thompson (who made 301 in 2022-23).

“To be a scorer at all three levels and to be second all-time in 3-pointers made is crazy,” Lue said after the game. “And a lot of tough 3s: off the dribble, step backs, pocket 3s, pulling up off the dribble on pick and rolls.

“Just to see what he has accomplished from a two-guard to the transition to point guard, his whole career has been great.”

Harden also is 15th on the NBA’s career list in points and 13th in assists. The only other player who ranks in the top 15 in scoring, assists and 3-pointers — appearing on all three lists — is LeBron James, the league’s career scoring leader who is fourth in assists and eighth in 3-pointers.

Allen passed Reggie Miller for No. 1 on the 3-pointers list during the 2010-11 season and held the record for more than a decade. Curry passed Allen during the 2021-22 season.

___

