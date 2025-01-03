Jets interview former Titans coach Mike Vrabel for their head coaching job

The New York Jets interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Friday for their head coaching vacancy.

Vrabel is the second known coaching candidate to meet with the Jets, who announced they completed their interview with him. New York also spoke to former Washington and Carolina coach Ron Rivera on Thursday.

Vrabel is expected to be a highly sought candidate during this hiring cycle, and New York got a chance to sit down with him early in the process. New Orleans and Chicago also fired their head coaches during the season and will likely be among the teams joining the Jets in searching for replacements.

The 49-year-old Vrabel served in a consultant role with Cleveland this season, but his contract expired earlier this week — allowing him to interview with other teams.

The one-time All-Pro linebacker who helped New England win three Super Bowl titles was 56-48 in six seasons as coach of the Titans, including 2-3 in the postseason. He was fired by Tennessee after a 6-11 finish last season.

The Jets fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 when the team was 2-3 and replaced him on an interim basis with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who is 2-9 heading into New York’s season finale Sunday at home against Miami.

General manager Joe Douglas was fired six weeks after Saleh, and the Jets have also begun their search for his replacement. New York has interviewed Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the GM job.

Riddick is the most recent GM candidate to meet with the Jets, having sat down with the team Thursday. The 55-year-old former NFL safety joined ESPN in 2013 and serves as an NFL and college football analyst on the network and ABC. He interviewed with Detroit and Houston for their GM openings in 2020.

New York owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team, a football media, analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, to assist them in their two searches. Tannenbaum and former Dolphins and Vikings GM Rick Spielman are helping identify and vet GM and coach candidates and coordinate interviews.

Vrabel played 14 seasons in the NFL that included stints with Pittsburgh, New England — where he was part of three Super Bowl championship teams under Bill Belichick — and Kansas City. He had 57 career sacks with 11 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles and was selected as an All-Pro during the 2007 season.

After his playing career, he served as an assistant at Ohio State, his alma mater, for three seasons before joining Bill O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans in 2014. Vrabel was the linebackers coach for three seasons before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired by Tennessee as the Titans’ head coach the following season.

Vrabel led the Titans to the 2019 AFC championship game, where Tennessee lost to Kansas City. It was the first of three consecutive playoff appearances for the Titans under Vrabel, who was selected the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2021. But Tennessee missed the postseason the next two years, going 13-21 during that span, and Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season.

Rivera went 26-40-1 during a four-year stint with the Commanders, leading Washington to the playoffs during his first season with the team in 2020. He was fired last January, like Vrabel, after a 4-13 season.

Rivera, who turns 63 next Tuesday, is the only coach in NFL history to have led teams with losing records to the playoffs more than once, having done so with Carolina (7-8-1) in 2014 and Washington (7-9) in 2020.

He led the Panthers to the postseason four times during his tenure in Carolina from 2011 to 2019, including a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season when the team went 15-1 in the regular season and eventually lost to Denver in the title game.

Nicknamed “Riverboat Ron” for his aggressive decisions on the field, Rivera has a career record of 105-108-2, including 3-5 in the playoffs.

Rivera, who served as an assistant for the Chargers and Bears before becoming a head coach, played nine seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for Chicago. He was part of the Bears team that won the Super Bowl during the 1985 season behind its exceptional “46” defense under coach Mike Ditka and coordinator Buddy Ryan.

