Jets QB Aaron Rodgers activated from IR as next step in rehab. He won’t play again until next season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is being activated from the injured reserve list on Wednesday, but the quarterback will not play again this season for the New York Jets.

Coach Robert Saleh said the move is merely the next step in Rodgers’ rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon. The Jets had until Wednesday to activate Rodgers — whose 21-day practice window began Nov. 29 — or he would revert back to IR for the rest of the season.

Saleh said the Jets have roster flexibility, so they could add Rodgers to their 53-man active squad.

The 40-year-old Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” he’s not yet 100% healthy and is still a few weeks away. He said if the Jets remained in the playoff hunt, he would have pushed to play Sunday against Washington, but New York was routed 30-0 and eliminated from postseason contention for the 13th straight year.

The four-time NFL MVP reiterated his goal has been to play “at least two years,” and he considered this season a “lost” year. So, he doesn’t anticipate next season being his last in the NFL.

Meanwhile, quarterback Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol but is improving, according to Saleh. If Wilson can’t play Sunday, Trevor Siemian would start in his place. Brett Rypien also is on the roster.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.