Jets starting Tim Boyle at QB vs. Dolphins in place of the benched Zach Wilson, AP sources say

Tim Boyle will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Boyle replaces the benched Zach Wilson, who took over as the starter when Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York on Sept. 11.

It will be Boyle’s fourth NFL start and his first since 2021 with the Detroit Lions. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t announced the decision.

NFL Network first reported Boyle will take over at quarterback.

Wilson and the Jets’ offense have struggled mightily this season, and coach Robert Saleh pulled the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick late in the third quarter of New York’s 32-6 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.

Boyle replaced Wilson — and now gets a chance at the starting job on a short week for the Jets as they face the AFC East-rival Dolphins in the NFL’s first game played on Black Friday.

Boyle went 7 of 14 for 33 yards and an interception after replacing Wilson, who was 7 of 15 for 81 yards and a touchdown and an INT.

