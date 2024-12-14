Joel Embiid sustains sinus fracture fighting for rebound, misses 2nd half of 76ers’ loss to Pacers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sustained a sinus fracture when he was struck in the face going for a defensive rebound late in the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Embiid was battling Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin when he caught an errant forearm and elbow to the bridge of the nose. Embiid crumpled to the ground as play continued up floor and stayed down near the Philadelphia bench, holding his face.

Embiid left Wells Fargo Center for evaluation, with the 76ers later announcing the sinus fracture. The team said he will be further evaluated this weekend.

Embiid had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia’s 121-107 loss to the Pacers.

Embiid was only playing his sixth game out of the 23 that Philadelphia has played. He has been bothered by swelling in his left knee and also served a three-game suspension for a physical incident with a reporter.

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, center, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Paul George, right, are defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola

Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George — billed as Philadelphia’s “Big Three” after George’s offseason arrival — have played parts of only three games together. The Sixers are 7-16 on the season.

“You just have to move on and practice when we practice again and have a next man up mentality,” said Maxey, who led Philadelphia with 22 points. “What sucks about this is that we were moving in the right direction. Guys were figuring out roles, what coach wants from them and playing the right way. We know how to play with Joel – and now, we may have to revert our minds back to playing without him. That’s OK. It’s different. That’s how life is.”

Embiid also has had number of face injuries, including an orbital bone fracture after a collision with Toronto’s Pascal Siakam during the 2022 playoffs and one in 2018 after colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz. Last year, Embiid had Bell’s Palsy during a first-round playoff loss to New York.

Embiid told ESPN after Sunday’s victory in Chicago that his left knee issues this season were “depressing” because of the swelling not being related to an injury. That was Philadelphia’s last game before Friday.

“He’s been in a really good place all week and he practiced all week,” coach Nick Nurse said when asked about Embiid’s state of mind. “We did a lot of stuff to get up to speed with him. But I can imagine that he can feel like the black cloud is over him a little bit. He just keeps running into something, really, unfortunately.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.