Kendrick Lamar to discuss Super Bowl halftime performance in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — What can viewers expect from Kendrick Lamar ‘s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance? So far, we know SZA will join him on stage, but more details could be revealed Thursday when the Grammy winner speaks ahead of Sunday’s game.

Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis will interview Lamar and pre-game performers beginning at 10 a.m. Central time. The rap megastar takes the Super Bowl stage fresh off a Grammy triumph, where he claimed two of the night’s biggest awards — song and record of the year — for his diss track “Not Like Us.”

Apple Music will broadcast the interview on its platform and social media sites like YouTube and Facebook.

It’s not Lamar’s first time on what has become entertainment’s biggest musical stage. He’s looking forward to bringing hip-hop back to the NFL’s championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem in 2022.

The pre-game media session might reveal some details about the performance, but headliners often keep a few secrets. Rihanna sure did, waiting until her Super Bowl performance in 2023 to reveal she was pregnant with her second child.

The Super Bowl will be held Sunday at the t he Caesars Superdome, with the two-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a championship rematch.

Who else is performing at the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl pregame will have some Louisiana flavor: Jon Batiste will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle are slated to perform “America the Beautiful.”

Ledisi will perform “ Lift Every Voice and Sing ” as part of the pregame performances.

The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language. Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

The pregame performers are all Louisiana natives.

