King Charles gets QB lesson at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III learned how to throw an American football like a quarterback. Thankfully, there was no tush push.

The 76-year-old monarch visited Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of a community event sponsored by the Premier League club and the NFL on Wednesday.

The king got some throwing advice from Phoebe Schecter, captain on Britain’s women’s flag football team, and then gave it a shot.

Efe Obada, a British-Nigerian defensive end who played for the Washington Commanders for the past three seasons, said the king “got stuck in” and had good energy.

“His technique wasn’t immaculate, I wanted him to get a little closer to the target so he could get it in but he was having a great time and got a good reception,” Obada said.

Spurs and the NFL sponsor The Huddle Project, which helps children throughout the Tottenham area.

Tottenham hosts NFL games each season.

The king also posed for photos with Spurs soccer star Son Heung-min.

