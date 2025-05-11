Knicks take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Celtics

Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 209

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last meeting 115-93 on Saturday, led by 23 points from Payton Pritchard. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 27.

The Knicks are 34-18 against conference opponents. New York scores 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Celtics are 14-2 against the rest of their division. Boston scores 116.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Knicks’ 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 116.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the 111.7 the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 105.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 106.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Celtics: Sam Hauser: day to day (ankle).

