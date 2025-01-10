Lakers coach JJ Redick, Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Mario Gutierrez lose their homes in wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the punishing winds that fueled the deadly fires in the Los Angeles region have eased, members of the sports community are beginning to deal with the fallout.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick said Friday his family lost its rented home in the fire in Pacific Palisades this week.

“I’m not sure I’ve wept or wailed like that in several years,” he said after practice.

The Lakers are currently scheduled to return to action Saturday against San Antonio. The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host Charlotte, although neither team has yet confirmed whether its games will go on as planned.

Redick said the house burned down Tuesday while the Lakers were on the road. Redick’s wife, Chelsea, and their two sons were safely away from the neighborhood.

Horse racing

Santa Anita Park and the over 1,800 horses stabled on the grounds in Arcadia have not been threatened, although air quality has been impacted by the Eaton fire.

Still, the racing community has been affected.

Jockey Mario Gutierrez, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, lost his home in the fire, according to agent Mike Ciani.

Several trainers were forced to evacuate their homes and remain without power.

“But it’s nothing compared to what some of these other families have had to endure,” trainer Tim Yakteen said Friday. “We’re very fortunate.”

Friday’s 10-race program has already been rescheduled for next Thursday. Track officials are expected to decide the status of Saturday’s program later Friday.

College basketball

Top-ranked UCLA is awaiting word on whether the Bruins will go ahead with their women’s game against Northwestern set for Sunday at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood.

“We are preparing to play and we are hopeful we’re going to get to play,” coach Cori Close said Friday. “We don’t care where we have to play. We just want to compete and play.”

Close and assistant Tony Newnan have homes on the edge of the Palisades fire evacuation zone.

“We’ve been very fortunate the winds went the opposite way,” she said.

Several of the Bruins players are from out of state or other countries, but they were uneasy.

“I do think there’s some anxiety there, no question,” Close said.

JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC are scheduled to host Penn State on Sunday at Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Pepperdine has shifted game times for its men’s and women’s doubleheader against Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

The women’s game will start at 1 p.m. PT and the men will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Access to the campus located above the Pacific Ocean in Malibu is limited to the north. Pacific Coast Highway south of campus remains closed because of the Palisades fire.

NFL

The Arizona Cardinals stadium staff has worked nearly nonstop over the past days to put on an NFL playoff game with short notice. The LA Rams-Minnesota Vikings wild-card game was moved from Inglewood, California, because of the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area.

Among the biggest challenges: Securing staff to fill the 3,500 positions needed to put on a game, ranging from food service workers to parking attendants. There’s also the logistical hurdles of painting the field in Rams’ colors and updating multimedia for the videoboards around the stadium.

The idea is to make State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, feel at least a little like SoFi, the home of the Rams. Mark Dalton, Cardinals vice president of media relations, said the franchise was happy to help their division rival, especially considering the situation.

“There are many, many people working to make this happen,” Dalton said. “It’s truly a team effort.”

Meanwhile, the NFL family is providing $5 million to support communities affected by the wildfires.

Individual contributions from clubs and ownership groups from the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and NFL Foundation will help support local organizations.

Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is “heartbroken” over the losses in the LA area and “inspired” by the heroism of first responders and residents helping each other.

The Rams are supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, benefitting both city and LA County Fire, and American Red Cross. The Kroenke family, which owns the Rams, is donating $1 million through their foundation to the LAFD Foundation.

The Chargers are helping the Red Cross, LAFD Foundation, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations.

On Saturday and Monday, the Chargers and Rams players, coaches and staff will wear team-specific LAFD hats and shirts. The items will be available for purchase, with proceeds from Chargers apparel going to the LAFD Foundation and Rams sales going to the LAFD Foundation and Red Cross.

Game-worn jerseys and select game-used footballs from both wild-card games will be sold on NFL Auction with proceeds going to the Red Cross.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf Family Foundations are providing a matching $1 million contribution to support on-the-ground relief efforts. The Houston Texans are also donating $1 million. The NFL Foundation is donating a matching $1 million.

Soccer

U.S. Soccer is moving its January training camp for the U.S. women’s team, as well as the Future Camp for up-and-coming USWNT prospects, to Florida because of the LA fires.

The training camps, which feature 50 players, will run from Jan. 17-23 at the Inter Miami CF’s Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale.

“The safety of our players and staff is always our top priority, and with the fires still burning, many areas in a state of emergency, and the air quality next week an unknown, we made the decision to move the camps,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said.

NHL

The Los Angeles Kings’ home game against Calgary on Wednesday was the first major sporting event to be postponed by the fires.

The team then left for a five-game road trip, but they will wear stickers honoring the LAFD on the back of their helmets throughout their time away.

Swimming

USC has canceled its outdoor swimming meet against UC San Diego on Saturday because of potential air quality concerns in downtown Los Angeles.

