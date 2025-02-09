Lakers’ trade for Hornets center Mark Williams rescinded after failed physical, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers rescinded their trade to acquire Mark Williams from Charlotte because the center failed his physical, a person with knowledge of the circumstances told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers didn’t plan to make a public announcement of their reason for scrapping the deal.

The Lakers agreed to trade rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish along with draft considerations Wednesday night to get the 23-year-old Williams, a third-year center and a former first-round draft pick. Los Angeles needs a quality big man to replace Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas along with Max Christie for superstar Luka Doncic.

Charlotte also was supposed to receive the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2031 and a first-round pick swap in 2030.

Instead, the Lakers took the drastic step of nixing the trade after learning more about Williams, who has a lengthy injury history. He has played in just 84 of a possible 212 NBA games over his three seasons due to back problems and other ailments.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevork Djansezian

The Lakers had no initial concerns about the deal, according to general manager Rob Pelinka. Coach JJ Redick already knows Williams, who came to Redick — a fellow Duke product — for advice and mentorship a few years ago.

“Just feel like he’s a really good fit now, and he’s a really good fit for the future,” Redick said of Williams on Thursday night.

The cancellation of the trade throws yet another element of upheaval into the Lakers, who have won five straight and 11 of 13 despite their tumultuous roster moves.

Los Angeles beat Indiana 124-117 earlier Saturday without LeBron James and Doncic.

The Lakers are now without a proven big man to play alongside Jaxson Hayes, who was expected to move to the bench after Williams arrived. Their backup center against the Pacers was 6-foot-10 Trey Jemison III, who joined the Lakers less than four weeks ago and has played for four teams in the past two seasons.

The buyout market for veteran big men also doesn’t look promising, and the Lakers even lost the roster spot they created by dealing two players for Williams — but the Lakers eventually could get help from within.

Christian Wood has missed the entire season for Los Angeles since having knee surgery in September, and while the Lakers haven’t provided any recent updates on his return, the big man wasn’t initially expected to miss the entire season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.