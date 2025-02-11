LaMelo Ball misses second half of Hornets’ game against Brooklyn with right ankle soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMelo Ball missed the second half of Charlotte’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night because of right ankle soreness.

Ball, who has battled frequent ankle problems and only recently returned from a sprained left one, played 10 minutes in the first half and the Hornets announced at halftime that he would not return.

The Hornets dropped all five games Ball missed from Jan. 29-Feb. 5. He came back to score 24 points in a victory over San Antonio on Friday but sat out Sunday at Detroit with what the Hornets said was left ankle soreness.

Ball had five points and three assists Monday. He is averaging 28 points but has missed 17 games this season.

