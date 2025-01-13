LiAngelo Ball signs music deal with Def Jam following popularity of hit song ‘Tweaker’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LiAngelo Ball is expanding his life playbook, taking a pivot from his hoop dreams to a fresh focus on music with a new record deal.

Ball signed with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from the label confirmed Monday. He had a brief stint in the NBA and overseas, but he’s created positive waves with his rap debut “Tweaker,” which has gone viral garnering millions of views on social media.

The track, which was released Jan. 3, oozes with nostalgic mid-2000s rap vibes gaining popularity with co-signs popular music figures such as Meek Mill, Lil Yachty and T-Pain. His surging momentum helped earn him an opportunity to perform at Rolling Loud California in March.

Ball, 25, comes from a basketball lineage as the middle brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets all-star LaMelo Ball. After LiAngelo went unselected in the 2018 NBA draft, he signed training camp deals with a couple of teams — including the Pistons and Hornets — but he never secured a spot on an active regular-season roster.

In 2021, LiAngelo joined the Greensboro Swarm, an NBA G League team, where he averaged 4.4. points and 1.1 rebounds in 31 games.

LiAngelo started the 2017-18 college season with UCLA, but was involved in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. UCLA suspended him, and he ended up leaving school. He and LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian club.

But now, LiAngelo was enough to make Def Jam’s roster — which includes other rap acts like 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Pusha T and Rapsody.

ESPN reported that LiAngelo’s new deal is worth around $13 million with $8 million guaranteed, including full ownership of his music and record label.

