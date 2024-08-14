Lions coach Dan Campbell says leg injury to Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be ‘fine’

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, dressed in shorts, watched training camp from the sideline on Wednesday after he left practice earlier in the week with a leg injury.

As a rookie last season, Gibbs rushed for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns along with 316 receiving yards and a score. After he was sidelined with a soft tissue injury in the spring, he had been healthy during training camp. The team called it a leg injury with ESPN reporting that it’s a hamstring.

Coach Dan Campbell does not seem concerned about the injury status of Gibbs or rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (upper body) and Ennis Rakestraw (ankle), who also were injured on Monday.

“I think we’re going to be fine here, I think we’ll be good,” Campbell said in a radio interview on Wednesday, without offering specifics on the injuries.

Arnold, a first-round draft pick, has impressed in camp and has lined up mostly with the starters during drills. On Wednesday, he worked apart from the team running on a grassy hill near the practice field.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could not say if he’ll be ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’ve seen enough, but he’s not where he needs to be. He needs a lot of improvement to do,” Glenn said. “Once he gets back from his injury he has to get out there and grind and continue to work.”

Backup quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a concussion in Thursday’s preseason loss at the Giants, was back at practice on Wednesday. Campbell said there’s a “good chance” he’ll be able to play the preseason game on Saturday at Kansas City.

“It’s frustrating because I want to play so bad after a year sitting out. Not being able to go was the worst part about it, other than that I felt really good and wasn’t too scared,” Hendon said on Wednesday.

Hookier and Nate Sudfeld are competing for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Jared Goff.

