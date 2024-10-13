Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson needs surgery after injury to left tibia vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left tibia on a sack of Dallas’ Dak Prescott.

Hutchinson will stay in the Dallas area for surgery, Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Hutchinson’s leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down in the third quarter.

The Lions were leading 34-6 at the time of the injury to Hutchinson, who entered the game as the NFL leader in sacks with 6 1/2.

There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around the second overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is attended to by team staff after suffering an unknown injury second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerome Miron

After Hutchinson was loaded onto a cart with a cast on his leg, teammates and Dallas players reached over to pat the 24-year-old. Hutchinson had the third Detroit sack of the game. McNeill had the first two.

Prescott sustained a similar injury on the same field in Week 5 in 2020, ending his season.

