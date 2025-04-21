Long journey to the NFL draft is only the beginning for college prospects aiming to make the pros

The NFL draft is the culmination of a lifelong dream for many college players who’ve envisioned hearing their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell since they were kids.

They’ve made plenty of sacrifices and spent hundreds of hours practicing on the field, exercising in the weight room and studying film. They’ve dealt with injuries — some had to overcome significant ones— and battled adversity along the way.

And the journey is just beginning, especially for the players who aren’t picked in the first round and don’t get a guaranteed multiyear contract.

Prospects had to turn it up a notch in the months leading up to this week’s draft. From training for the scouting combine to preparing for pro days, interviewing with coaches and visiting teams, the process can be overwhelming.

Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams, USC center Jonah Monheim and Colorado State wideout Tory Horton, who are represented by Excel Sports Management, have spent months getting ready for the big day by training at the agency’s performance center in Irvine, California.

Coach Rick Proehl, left, prepares to throw a pass to wide receiver Tory Horton as Horton trains for the NFL football draft at Lake Forest Sports Park in Lake Forest, Calif., on Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes

They’ll likely have to wait until the second or third day to hear their names called in Green Bay but the round doesn’t matter because getting the opportunity is the main goal.

“This is something that I’ve been chasing since I was a kid and not too many people get this opportunity, so the fact that I’m in this position and I have this chance, I’m just taking every moment with a breath and I’m not taking anything for granted,” Williams said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work, a lot of countless hours, sleepless nights, and you never know what’s gonna come out of this. You just put in the work and pray for the best. So just knowing that this could become a reality, it’s something that I still can’t believe and then once my name gets called, I’m just gonna have to take it all in and just really understand that this is the real thing.”

Williams, who is projected to be a second-round pick, ran a 4.4, 40-yard dash at the combine. He’s a proven deep threat who can line up at any of the wide receiver spots.

A former quarterback in high school, Williams caught a career-high 70 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He had 10 catches for 172 yards and a TD in the Holiday Bowl.

For Williams and many others like him, the NFL is a way to make a better life, not just for himself but also his family. That’s a lot of pressure. Williams embraces it.

“It would mean the world,” he said about getting drafted. “Just take a lot off my mom. I can help my family, my siblings. It gives them motivation to keep going and just to know that dreams do actually come true. Living in a society where a lot of people shy (away) from their dreams just to have this opportunity and get drafted is just like a dream come true.”

Horton recorded 1,000 yards receiving as a junior and senior and used his COVID eligibility to stay in school and play an extra year in 2024. A knee injury forced him to miss the second half of his fifth season but he’s healthy and ready to go. Horton is projected to be picked in the third or fourth round.

“The whole process itself is a bit of a grind, but all the work from the Pop Warner days to middle school to the high school days and just the adversity that you’re always facing within life and just the game of football itself, it kind of all plays out,” Horton said. “It kind of molds you and builds you to being that better person, that better version of yourself. And just having a little bit of that weight off of your shoulders from finishing school and only focusing on the sport that you love to do, I feel like that’s something that kind of helps out quite a bit for me. And I kind of just dedicated my entire time to football and just enjoying my life of studying and just dreaming and playing ball.”

Monheim’s path could be even tougher. He’s projected to go anywhere from the fifth round or later with some draft analysts predicting he might have to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

“It would mean everything,” Monheim said about getting drafted. “I can’t wait for whatever opportunity presents itself. Obviously, I’ve been training for that moment and I’ll be ready for it and it’d be an awesome moment for my family, for myself, for my coaches, everyone that’s been a part of this process along my whole life.

“It’s another step on the road in my football journey. It’s taken a lot to get to this point, a lot of people pouring into me, a lot of work so you know it’s good to be here and it’s just another step in the road.”

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. spent 2 1/2 months training at Excel’s state-of-the-art facilities. His stock soared after a standout performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter in the Big Ten championship and he could end up giving Goodell a hug on stage Thursday night.

Conerly’s daily training routine started with running in the morning, followed by position drills, film sessions and offensive installs. After lunch, it was time in the weight room and then two or three hours of recovery.

“They take care of us like no other,” Conerly said about Excel’s staff. “I’m a big tub guy, so I enjoy being in the hot tub, cold tub, sauna, red-light therapy. I like doing all those little things. It has my body feeling the best probably than it’s ever felt.”

The time is now for Williams, Horton, Monheim, Conerly and hundreds of other prospects. The next step is hearing their name called at the draft and then making a name for themselves in the NFL.

