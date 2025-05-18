Maple Leafs and Panthers meet in game 7 of the second round

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -131, Maple Leafs +110; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers face off in game seven of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-0 in the last meeting.

Toronto is 52-26-4 overall and 24-11-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a 25-8-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Florida is 47-31-4 overall with a 19-16-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 44-8-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 45 goals and 39 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.