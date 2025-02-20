Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy

The NBA has suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games without pay because he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league’s anti-drug program.

Portis cannot play again until April 8 — the 79th game of Milwaukee’s 82-game regular-season schedule — at the earliest. His suspension starts with the Bucks’ game Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” Portis said in a statement released by the team. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body.”

Portis took the painkiller “unintentionally,” said his agent, Mark Bartelstein. Portis thought he was taking Toradol, which is approved and is something that he has taken before, Bartelstein said in details first given to ESPN and that he later confirmed to The Associated Press. Portis did not realize that he was taking Tramadol — which was properly prescribed, but is on the NBA’s banned substance list.

“I am deeply disappointed that the NBA chooses to interpret its policy so strictly, and that the policy does not allow for a different result for an honest mistake with pure intentions,” Bartelstein said in the statement. “Bobby loves being a part of the NBA and he loves being a role model and a true ambassador for the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee. This has been incredibly difficult for him, but he will accept this penalty with grace and turn this into a great opportunity to improve and further build his reputation and performance in every way, both on and off the court.”

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee.. (AP Photo/Jon Durr, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Durr

Portis — considered one of the league’s tougher players, and a key part of the Bucks’ rotation — is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bucks this season, playing mostly off the bench.

The 30-year-old Portis will lose $2,858,701 in salary because of the suspension, which comes with the Bucks starting post-All-Star break play fifth in the Eastern Conference — one game behind No. 4 Indiana, one game ahead of No. 6 Detroit and 3 1/2 games ahead of No. 7 Orlando.

It’s a blow to the Bucks, who are 21-10 when Portis scores at least 10 points this season. When he doesn’t, they’re 8-14 — and entering Thursday, they’re 2-5 this season when he doesn’t play with all five of those losses by at least 10 points.

“This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”

The suspension is happening just when the Bucks appeared on the verge of getting their full roster together after making multiple moves at the trade deadline, including the trade of three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ last six games before the All-Star break with a strained left calf, but he practiced Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo still hasn’t played alongside new Bucks players Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jericho Sims, who all joined the team at the deadline.

Portis spoke to the media after the Bucks’ Wednesday practice and was asked how much he was looking forward to seeing how the team might fare once everyone was available.

“The trade deadline was a couple of weeks ago and we are just now being able to see what it looks like,” Portis said. “I think it’s kind of fun for us going forward, especially just to pick the game apart, figure out what everybody does well and try to make it mold into one.”

Portis is in his 10th NBA season, having spent half that time with the Bucks. He was part of Milwaukee’s 2021 NBA championship team and played for USA Basketball at the 2023 World Cup in Manila.

He’s one of four remaining players from the Bucks’ championship squad, along with Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans,” Portis said in his statement. “I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”

