NFL Draft Live Updates | Panthers on the clock

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the NFL draft with live updates by Associated Press journalists around the country (all times local):

What to know:

— When, where and how to watch the NFL draft.

— Mock Draft! See if your predictions are better than ours.

— Who is the favorite to be the top pick in the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers?

NFL draft prospect Jaxon Smith-Njiba takes part in a Play Football clinic ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Center High School in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel NFL draft prospect Brian Branch takes part in a Play Football clinic ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Center High School in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel Previous Next

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.