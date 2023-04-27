NFL Draft Live Updates | Who will be the first pick?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL Draft begins tonight! The Carolina Panthers are on the clock with the No. 1 pick and will likely choose between quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. The events at Kansas City’s Union Station start at 1 p.m. ET. and will include a red carpet and musical acts highlighted by Fall Out Boy. The draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET and can be viewed on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Follow for live updates from Associated Press reporters across the country. (all times EST)

The NFL Draft will be held at Kansas City’s Union Station, where the league has built its largest stage complex for its second-biggest event behind the Super Bowl.

Once a fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the draft has grown in popularity since it took to the road eight years ago in 2015. The event has become a major boon for the league, teams and host cities.

