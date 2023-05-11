NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Rodgers on MNF

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2023 NFL season.

And NFL fans will get their first look at star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform when New York faces the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 11, according to early details released Thursday on this year’s NFL schedule.

The NFL will release the full schedule on Thursday night.

