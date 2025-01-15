NFL teams are conducting long, extensive searches for their next head coaches

Mike Vrabel is in New England.

Mike McCarthy is out in Dallas.

The NFL coaching carousel is spinning slowly.

The Jets, Saints and Bears got a head start in their searches because they fired coaches during the season. The Jaguars and Raiders joined the hunt last week. The Cowboys jumped in Monday so they have to wait to interview assistants on playoff teams because the first window passed.

Here’s a look at each team’s search:

Dallas Cowboys

News that Deion Sanders and owner Jerry Jones have talked about the position quickly became a hot topic. Sanders has expressed his desire to stay at the University of Colorado, but he has a close relationship with Jones, won a Super Bowl playing for the Cowboys and is intrigued by the possibility of wearing the star again.

Eleven-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, who played 16 of his 17 seasons in Dallas, is another name generating discussion because he has no college or NFL coaching experience. Witten has coached in high school the past four years.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore makes sense from a familiarity standpoint. He backed up Dak Prescott for two seasons and was the team’s offensive coordinator for three years from 2019-22.

This will be the ninth head coach for Jones since he purchased the team in 1989 and fired the legendary Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for 29 years since the team’s inception.

Jones hired Jimmy Johnson away from Miami and they won a pair of Super Bowls together. He brought in former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer six years after he last coached and they won the franchise’s last Super Bowl 29 years ago with a team Johnson assembled.

Of the next six coaches, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips and McCarthy had previously been head coaches in the NFL. Chan Gailey, Dave Campo and Jason Garrett had been coordinators.

Pete Carroll and Doug Pederson have won Super Bowls and could be fits. Pederson has the personality to work well with Jones, who has to be the center of attention in Dallas. Several coordinators besides Moore on playoff teams also will be candidates.

Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco were fired after one season, opening a path for new minority owner Tom Brady to have major input into the team’s direction.

The Raiders have scheduled interviews with Carroll, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Ravens OC Todd Monken, former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.

With owner Mark Davis leaning on Brady’s wisdom, the search will be thorough. Las Vegas also has to bring in a GM who will want to be involved in the coaching hiring.

Jacksonville Jaguars

After two winning seasons under Pederson and a playoff win, the Jaguars finished 4-13 and are back in the market.

Johnson, Glenn, Spagnuolo, Saleh and Raiders DC Patrick Graham were interviewed. Bills OC Joe Brady, Buccaneers OC Liam Coen, Vikings DC Brian Flores, Monken and Moore have been requested.

GM Trent Baalke remains in Jacksonville and will be on his fourth coach since taking over in 2021.

Chicago Bears

The team is conducting an extensive search to pair the right coach with franchise quarterback Caleb Williams for a long run.

Carroll and former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera already interviewed along with Thomas Brown, who served as interim coach after Matt Eberflus was fired. Vrabel interviewed before he went to the Patriots. McCarthy is next.

Johnson, Glenn, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka also were interviewed.

The Bears have scheduled interviews with Flores, Monken, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Steelers OC Arthur Smith and Packers OC Adam Stenavich.

New Orleans Saints

Interim coach Darren Rizzi, who went 3-5 following Dennis Allen’s firing, is expected to interview with the Saints.

Weaver, Kafka and Glenn already have interviewed. McCarthy, Brady, Kingsbury and Moore are on the list. The team has requested an interview with David Shaw, former Stanford head coach and current Broncos executive.

New York Jets

The first opening could take the longest to fill.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who went 3-9 after replacing Saleh, interviewed on Monday. Vrabel, Rizzi, Spagnuolo, Rivera, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, Glenn, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and former Jets coach Rex Ryan also have interviewed.

Ryan has openly campaigned for the job. He’s the most recent coach to lead New York to the playoffs, taking the Jets to consecutive AFC championship games following the 2009-10 seasons.

The Jets have requested interviews with Brady, Flores, Joseph, Smith, 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown, Texans OC Bobby Slowik and Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.