NHL in ASL returns, delivering American Sign Language analysis for Deaf community at Winter Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is partnering with P-X-P to serve the Deaf community, creating an alternate telecast for the Winter Classic that features analysis in American Sign Language.

The announcement was made Thursday by the league and a company that aims to improve access to ASL in sports.

NHL in ASL made its debut when Florida outlasted Edmonton in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, showing two deaf commentators signing during a game for the first time during a major sports event.

The groundbreaking concept will return — streaming on Max in the United States and Sportsnet+ in Canada — on Dec. 31 when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues play at Wrigley Field.

“We are proud to continue to demonstrate the league’s commitment to providing a fully immersive and accessible viewing experience that specifically meets the needs of the Deaf community,” said Steve Mayer, the NHL’s chief content officer. “This is an NHL-led production for the Deaf by the Deaf, and we encourage all fans watching at home to tune-in to experience this special telecast.”

Hearing commentators are not heard during the NHL ASL broadcasts, which does include natural sound that would be heard in the arena, such as the officials calling a penalty and skates cutting through ice. Graphics such as a crowd intensity meter that measures crowd noise are also shown.

Closed captioning has been around for more than four decades, but the boxes of text in English do not provide true access to viewers in the Deaf community.

P-X-P chief operating officer Jason Altmann and Noah Blankenship from Denver’s Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services will appear on the right side of a split screen during the Winter Classic, just as they did for seven games during the Cup Final.

“The NHL continues to be a sports industry pioneer for Deaf inclusion and accessibility and I am honored to be part of this game-changing initiative,” Altmann said.

