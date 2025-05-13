Oilers look to clinch second round series over the Golden Knights in game 5

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -127, Oilers +107; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Oilers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Vegas Golden Knights in game five. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 3-0. Adam Henrique scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas is 20-7-3 against the Pacific Division and 50-22-10 overall. The Golden Knights are 52-7-7 when scoring three or more goals.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 22-13-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 25-9-3 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 35 goals and 17 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.