Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton leaves Game 2 of East finals because of leg soreness

BOSTON (AP) — Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton left in the third quarter because of left leg soreness in the Pacers’ 126-110 loss to Boston on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton winced at times when running up the court early in the third quarter. He was ruled out with just under nine minutes to play in the game.

Haliburton went 4 for 8 from the field and finished with 10 points in 28 minutes. He played just eight minutes in the third quarter, scoring two points. before going to the bench.

Boston leads the series 2-0. Games 3 and 4 are at Indiana on Saturday and Monday nights.

Ed Sheeran, citing at center, watches as Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) watches his shot during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer

