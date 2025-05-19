Pacers-Knicks renew a rivalry with memorable moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have faced each other eight times in the postseason.

Those matchups have produced some memorable NBA moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others.

With the teams set to meet again in the Eastern Conference finals beginning Wednesday, a look at some of those notable highlights.

Headbutt

The first playoff meeting between the teams came in the first round of the 1993 postseason. The Knicks led 2-0 and were trying to complete a sweep of the best-of-five series when guard John Starks believed Reggie Miller was getting away with fouling him and became frustrated. As they ran downcourt face-to-face exchanging words, Starks leaned in and headbutted Miller. Starks was ejected and the Pacers went on to win the game.

Choke!

The Knicks were up 70-58 after three quarters in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals, seemingly on their way to a 3-2 lead in the series. Miller then scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Pacers to a 93-86 victory, taunting Knicks superfan Spike Lee on the sideline by making a choke signal. The Knicks would win the next two games to reach the NBA Finals.

8 points, 9 seconds

Miller’s flurry to steal Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals remains one of the most memorable and improbable comebacks in NBA history. The Knicks led 105-99 before Miller quickly hit a 3-pointer with about 16 seconds left after Indiana inbounded from the sideline. He then stole Anthony Mason’s inbounds pass, dribbled backward and fired in another 3 to tie the game. Starks then missed two free throws, Patrick Ewing missed a follow shot and Miller grabbed the rebound and was fouled, hitting both free throws to make it 107-105 with 7.5 seconds remaining.

“Mason choked and threw it to me, I hit a 3, and we almost cost us the game when Sam (Mitchell) made that foul, but John Starks choked and we came up big,” Miller said in his postgame interview with NBC on the court.

LJ’s 4-point play

The highlight play of New York’s run to the 1999 NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed came in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Pacers. With the Knicks trailing 91-88, Larry Johnson made a 3-pointer as he was fouled by Indiana’s Antonio Davis with 5.7 seconds remaining. Johnson hit the free throw to complete the four-point play and the Knicks held on to win 92-91.

A record romp

The Pacers had one of the best offenses in NBA history in 2023-24 and used it to carve up the Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers shot 67.1% from the field, an NBA playoff record, in their 130-109 victory in Madison Square Garden. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 26 points, then wore a sweatshirt with a picture of Miller making the choke sign to Lee at MSG to his postgame news conference.

