Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton’s father for Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Indiana Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended.

John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the New York Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in Game 5 against the Bucks.

Indiana holds a 2-1 lead over New York.

John Haliburton has not attended any of the Pacers’ eight games — home or road — since running onto the court and yelling in Antetokounmpo’s face after his son made a last-second layup in overtime to send the Bucks home in the first round for the third straight year.

Instead, John Haliburton has been seen in a local Indianapolis bar celebrating his son’s feats, such as making a buzzer-beating shot to force overtime in Game 1 against the Knicks — a game Indiana won at New York.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/AJ Mast

Tyrese Haliburton was not made available to reporters on Monday, when the Pacers confirmed their decision to lift the ban on his father.

“I think a father-son relationship is special,” teammate Myles Turner said. “I grew up in a house where my father was a big part of my life, and this is a very special moment — conference finals and you potentially move on. So I’m glad that a father can see his son play.”

Game 6 would be in Indianapolis, if necessary.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.