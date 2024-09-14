Packers downgrade QB Jordan Love’s status for Colts game to doubtful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts has been downgraded to doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury.

Love had been listed as questionable on the injury report that came out Friday. The Packers announced Saturday he was now doubtful.

The Packers also elevated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to back up Malik Willis on Sunday.

Love injured his left medial collateral ligament on the third-to-last play of the Packers’ season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil. He hasn’t practiced all week.

Willis appears on track to start for the Packers less than three weeks after joining the team. The Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick in a trade that was announced Aug. 27

Willis, a 2022 third-round pick from Liberty, made his only three previous career starts during his rookie season. The Titans went 1-2 in those games, and Willis didn’t throw for 100 yards in any of them.

