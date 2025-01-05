Packers WR Christian Watson leaves with knee injury. QB Jordan Love also hurt in game against Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was carted into the locker room and quarterback Jordan Love hurt his throwing elbow in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers announced in the second quarter that both players were questionable to return, but they ruled out Watson at the start of the third quarter.

Coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that Love was held out as a precaution. The QB had some practice tosses on the sideline late in the game.

Watson missed the Packers’ 27-25 loss at Minnesota last weekend with an injured left knee. This injury appeared to involve his right knee.

This latest injury didn’t appear to result from any contact. He was running a pattern and went straight down as the pass was thrown to teammate Dontayvion Wicks. He clutched his right knee afterward.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts as wide receiver Christian Watson, bottom, is checked on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

After Packers officials went on the field to examine him, Watson walked to the sideline and went into the injury tent. Watson then held his left hand to his head as he was carted into the locker room.

Later in that series, Love faced heavy pressure from Austin Booker and Gervon Dexter before flipping a pass to Josh Jacobs. Love was shaking his throwing hand after the play and later got his arm examined on the sideline.

Malik Willis took over for Love during that drive, which ended with Jacobs’ 8-yard touchdown run.

Television cameras showed Love gripping a ball as he sat on the sideline.

Green Bay (11-6) is the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs and will play at Philadelphia in the wild-card round.

In the days leading up to Sunday’s 24-22 loss, LaFleur was asked about whether he would play his starters or rest them and make sure they were as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

“I think we’ve got to go in with the mindset that everybody can expect to play the entire game, and we’re going to play a football game to win the game, and that’s how we always approach it and always will approach it,” LaFleur said. “Some guys could have less snaps than they normally might get, but that is to be determined.”

LaFleur noted that either decision could result in criticism. He referred to the 2021 season, when the Packers rested their starters for the second half of the regular-season finale at Detroit after they already had clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Packers ended up losing at home to San Francisco in their opening playoff game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.