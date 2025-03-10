Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the NHL and NHL Players Association’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The league announced the ban Monday, adding that Ekblad’s suspension comes with a mandatory referral for evaluation and possible treatment under a league and players union program for substance abuse and behavioral health.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers have 18 games left in the regular season. It was not immediately clear if the suspension carries into the playoffs or the 2025-26 season.

Ekblad, 29, was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft and has played his entire career with Florida.

